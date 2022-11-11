Support us
Friday, November 11, 2022

General Staff: Russia has lost 79,400 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 11, 2022 9:57 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Nov. 11 that Russia had also lost 2,814 tanks, 5,696 armored fighting vehicles, 4,259 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,817 artillery systems, 393 multiple launch rocket systems, 205 air defense systems, 278 airplanes, 261 helicopters, 1,505 drones, and 16 boats.

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of Nov. 11, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

