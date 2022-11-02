General Staff: Russia has lost 73,270 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
November 2, 2022 10:06 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Nov. 2 that Russia had also lost 2,714 tanks, 5,525 armored fighting vehicles, 4,153 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,733 artillery systems, 387 multiple launch rocket systems, 198 air defense systems, 277 airplanes, 258 helicopters, 1,438 drones, and 16 boats.
