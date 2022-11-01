General Staff: Russia has lost 72,470 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
November 1, 2022 9:55 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Nov. 1 that Russia had also lost 2,698 tanks, 5,501 armored fighting vehicles, 4,143 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,730 artillery systems, 383 multiple launch rocket systems, 197 air defense systems, 276 airplanes, 257 helicopters, 1,415 drones, and 16 boats.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.