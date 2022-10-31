General Staff: Russia has lost 71,820 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
October 31, 2022 11:36 am
Ukraine's General Staff reported on Oct. 31 that Russia had also lost 2,686 tanks, 5,485 armored fighting vehicles, 4,128 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,728 artillery systems, 383 multiple launch rocket systems, 197 air defense systems, 275 airplanes, 253 helicopters, 1,413 drones, and 16 boats.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.