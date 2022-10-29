Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
General Staff: Russia has lost 70,250 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

October 29, 2022 9:33 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Oct. 29 that Russia had also lost 2,659 tanks, 5,401 armored fighting vehicles, 4,107 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,708 artillery systems, 380 multiple launch rocket systems, 192 air defense systems, 273 airplanes, 252 helicopters, 1,405 drones, and 16 boats.

According to Ukraine’s General Staff's count, Russia lost 550 troops in the past 24 hours.

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of Oct. 29, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

