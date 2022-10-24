General Staff: Russia has lost 67,940 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Oct. 24 that Russia had also lost 2,590 tanks, 5,295 armored fighting vehicles, 4,044 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,673 artillery systems, 375 multiple launch rocket systems, 189 air defense systems, 270 airplanes, 245 helicopters, 1,370 drones, and 16 boats.

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of Oct. 24, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



