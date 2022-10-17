General Staff: Russia has lost 65,000 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

Ukraine's General Staff reported on Oct. 16 that Russia had also lost 2,529 tanks, 5,193 armored fighting vehicles, 1,589 artillery systems, 365 multiple launch rocket systems, 186 air defense systems, 268 airplanes, 242 helicopters, 1,224 drones, and 16 boats.

