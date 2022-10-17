General Staff: Russia has lost 62,500 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24.
This item is part of our running news digest
October 9, 2022 10:45 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Oct. 9 that Russia had also lost 2,486 tanks, 5,133 armored fighting vehicles, 3,890 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,477 artillery systems, 348 multiple launch rocket systems, 180 air defense systems, 266 airplanes, 235 helicopters, 1,086 drones, and 15 boats.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.