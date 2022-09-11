Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalGeneral Staff: Russia has lost 52,650 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

September 11, 2022 10:00 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
 Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Sept. 11 that Russia had also lost 2,154 tanks, 4,617 armored fighting vehicles, 3,445 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,263 artillery systems, 311 multiple launch rocket systems, 162 air defense systems, 242 airplanes, 213 helicopters, 902 drones, and 15 boats.

