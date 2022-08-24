General Staff: Russia has lost 45,700 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
August 24, 2022 10:42 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Aug. 24 that Russia had also lost 1,924 tanks, 4,243 armored fighting vehicles, 1,036 artillery systems, 266 multiple launch rocket systems, 147 air defense systems, 199 helicopters, 234 airplanes, 819 drones, and 15 boats.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.Support Us