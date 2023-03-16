General Staff: Russia has lost 160,540 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
March 14, 2023 9:07 am
The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 14 that Russia had lost 160,540 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.
This number includes 740 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,484 tanks, 6,789 armored fighting vehicles, 5,367 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,519 artillery systems, 495 multiple launch rocket systems, 260 air defense systems, 304 airplanes, 289 helicopters, 2,120 drones, and 18 boats.
Share our dream.
Support our reporting
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief