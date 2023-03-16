General Staff: Russia has lost 159,090 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 12 that Russia has lost 159,090 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 1,090 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,466 tanks, 6,769 armored fighting vehicles, 5,348 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,487 artillery systems, 493 multiple launch rocket systems, 259 air defense systems, 304 airplanes, 289 helicopters, 2,108 drones, and 18 boats.



