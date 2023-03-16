General Staff: Russia has lost 154,830 troops in Ukraine as of March 7

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 7 that Russia had lost 154,830 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 1,060 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,432 tanks, 6,714 armored fighting vehicles, 5,323 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,456 artillery systems, 488 multiple launch rocket systems, 253 air defense systems, 303 airplanes, 289 helicopters, 2,095 drones, and 18 boats.