General Staff: Russia has lost 152,190 troops in Ukraine since start of full-scale war

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 4 that Russia had lost 152,190 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 820 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,409 tanks, 6,683 armored fighting vehicles, 5,289 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,414 artillery systems, 487 multiple launch rocket systems, 247 air defense systems, 302 airplanes, 289 helicopters, 2,066 drones, and 18 boats.

