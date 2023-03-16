General Staff: Russia has lost 149,890 troops in Ukraine since start of full-scale war
March 1, 2023 10:02 am
The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 1 that Russia had lost 149,890 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.
This number includes 650 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day, the General Staff said.
According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,395 tanks, 6,638 armored fighting vehicles, 5,257 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,393 artillery systems, 479 multiple launch rocket systems, 247 air defense systems, 300 airplanes, 288 helicopters, 2,055 drones, and 18 boats.
