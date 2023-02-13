General Staff: Russia has lost 138,340 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 13 that Russia had lost 138,340 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,283 tanks, 6,492 armored fighting vehicles, 5,150 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,290 artillery systems, 465 multiple launch rocket systems, 234 air defense systems, 296 airplanes, 286 helicopters, 2,007 drones, and 18 boats.