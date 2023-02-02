General Staff: Russia has lost 129,030 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 2 that Russia had lost 129,030 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,211 tanks, 6,382 armored fighting vehicles, 5,064 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,212 artillery systems, 458 multiple launch rocket systems, 222 air defense systems, 293 airplanes, 284 helicopters, 1,951 drones, and 18 boats.