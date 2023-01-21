General Staff: Russia has lost 120,160 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24.
January 21, 2023 10:07 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Jan. 21 that Russia had also lost 3,140 tanks, 6,256 armored fighting vehicles, 4,918 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,135 artillery systems, 443 multiple launch rocket systems, 220 air defense systems, 287 airplanes, 277 helicopters, 1,891 drones, and 17 boats.
