General Staff: Russia has lost 119,300 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
January 20, 2023 9:21 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Jan. 20 that Russia had also lost 3,139 tanks, 6,241 armored fighting vehicles, 4,903 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,129 artillery systems, 442 multiple launch rocket systems, 220 air defense systems, 287 airplanes, 277 helicopters, 1,886 drones, and 17 boats.
We are so close
We have less than 500 members left to reach our goal of having 10,000 members. It would help us stay an independent, reader-funded news outlet in 2023.