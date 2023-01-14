General Staff: Russia has lost 114,660 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
January 14, 2023 9:38 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Jan. 14 that Russia had also lost 3,104 tanks, 6,173 armored fighting vehicles, 4,846 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,090 artillery systems, 437 multiple launch rocket systems, 219 air defense systems, 286 airplanes, 276 helicopters, 1,867 drones, and 17 boats.
“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member