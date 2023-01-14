Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, January 14, 2023

General Staff: Russia has lost 114,660 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 14, 2023 9:38 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Jan. 14 that Russia had also lost 3,104 tanks, 6,173 armored fighting vehicles, 4,846 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,090 artillery systems, 437 multiple launch rocket systems, 219 air defense systems, 286 airplanes, 276 helicopters, 1,867 drones, and 17 boats.

