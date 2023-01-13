General Staff: Russia has lost 114,130 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
January 13, 2023 9:41 am
The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Jan. 13 that Russia had lost 114,130 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24.
According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,098 tanks, 6,167 armored fighting vehicles, 4,833 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,086 artillery systems, 437 multiple launch rocket systems, 218 air defense systems, 286 airplanes, 276 helicopters, 1,865 drones, and 17 boats.
“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member