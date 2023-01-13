General Staff: Russia has lost 114,130 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Jan. 13 that Russia had lost 114,130 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,098 tanks, 6,167 armored fighting vehicles, 4,833 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,086 artillery systems, 437 multiple launch rocket systems, 218 air defense systems, 286 airplanes, 276 helicopters, 1,865 drones, and 17 boats.