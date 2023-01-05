General Staff: Russia has lost 109,720 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24.
January 5, 2023 10:02 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Jan. 5 that Russia had also lost 3,041 tanks, 6,108 armored fighting vehicles, 4,759 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,051 artillery systems, 426 multiple launch rocket systems, 215 air defense systems, 284 airplanes, 271 helicopters, 1,844 drones, and 16 boats.
