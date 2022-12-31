General Staff: Russia has lost 105,960 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
December 31, 2022 9:19 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Dec. 31 that Russia had also lost 3,029 tanks, 6,075 armored fighting vehicles, 4,707 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,016 artillery systems, 423 multiple launch rocket systems, 213 air defense systems, 283 airplanes, 269 helicopters, 1,746 drones, and 16 boats.
