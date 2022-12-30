General Staff: Russia has lost 105,250 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
December 30, 2022 10:07 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Dec. 30 that Russia had also lost 3,026 tanks, 6,059 armored fighting vehicles, 4,683 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,010 artillery systems, 423 multiple launch rocket systems, 212 air defense systems, 283 airplanes, 268 helicopters, 1,740 drones, and 16 boats.
“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member