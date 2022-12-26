General Staff: Russia has lost 102,600 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
December 26, 2022 9:43 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Dec. 26 that Russia had also lost 3,016 tanks, 6,017 armored fighting vehicles, 4,647 vehicles and fuel tanks,1,996 artillery systems, 418 multiple launch rocket systems, 212 air defense systems, 283 airplanes, 267 helicopters, 1,707 drones, and 16 boats.
