General Staff: Russia has lost 100,400 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
December 22, 2022 9:59 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Dec. 22 that Russia had also lost 3,003 tanks, 5,981 armored fighting vehicles, 4,615 vehicles and fuel tanks,1,978 artillery systems, 413 multiple launch rocket systems, 212 air defense systems, 283 airplanes, 267 helicopters, 1,693 drones, and 16 boats.
