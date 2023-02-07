General Staff: Air Force hits 9 Russian military positions

Ukraine’s Air Force struck seven temporary bases and two anti-aircraft positions of Russian troops in the past 24 hours, the General Staff reported in its Feb. 7 update. Ukraine’s military also destroyed a Russian SU-25 attack aircraft and an Orlan-10 drone.

According to the report, Russia launched one missile and 16 air strikes on Ukraine.

Russian forces also carried out 14 attacks with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), particularly on civilian objects in Mykolaiv Oblast’s Ochakiv and Kherson Oblast’s Antonivka.

Russian military shelled multiple settlements in Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts, according to the General Staff.