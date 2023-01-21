Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, January 21, 2023

General Staff: Over 300 Russian wounded soldiers in Luhansk Oblast hospital

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 21, 2023 7:51 am
More than 300 wounded Russian soldiers are currently being treated at a hospital in Russian-occupied Starobilsk in Luhansk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported in its morning briefing

According to the General Staff, the soldiers are being treated "exclusively in the surgical department" of the hospital. 

Intense battles between Russian and Ukrainian forces are ongoing near Kreminna in Luhansk Oblast as Ukraine seeks to liberate the town, occupied by Russia in March.

Kreminna is located just 25 kilometers northwest of Sievierodonetsk, occupied by Russia following intense battles over the summer. Regaining control of Kreminna would give Ukraine better access to control the roads leading to Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, another industrial center in Donbas that fell to Russia in July. 

Russia has occupied nearly all of Luhansk Oblast, first in 2014 and following the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

