Tuesday, January 31, 2023

France to provide more radar systems, missiles, artillery to Ukraine.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 31, 2023 7:34 pm
France will help Ukraine acquire Ground Master 200 radar systems for air defense, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu told his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksiy Reznikov during a meeting in Paris on Jan. 31.

GM 200, a medium-range radar produced by French company Thales Group, can provide launch and impact threat coordinates from multiple simultaneous threats.

Lecornu also said that France would ensure that Ukraine would have enough Crotale surface-to-air missiles and provide Ukraine with 12 more Caesar self-propelled howitzers. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

