France to provide more radar systems, missiles, artillery to Ukraine.

France will help Ukraine acquire Ground Master 200 radar systems for air defense, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu told his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksiy Reznikov during a meeting in Paris on Jan. 31.

GM 200, a medium-range radar produced by French company Thales Group, can provide launch and impact threat coordinates from multiple simultaneous threats.

Lecornu also said that France would ensure that Ukraine would have enough Crotale surface-to-air missiles and provide Ukraine with 12 more Caesar self-propelled howitzers.