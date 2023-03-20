Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Monday, March 20, 2023

Four Ukrainian servicemen killed in unknown incident at training center

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 19, 2023 11:28 pm
Share

A Ukrainian military training center located in the Desna village, Chernihiv Oblast, reported on March 19 that as a result of an “extraordinary incident” the day before, 4 Ukrainian servicemen were killed. 

More specific details of the tragedy were not provided. According to the statement, the State Bureau of Investigation has launched an official investigation. 

The military center in Desna trains soldiers for the country's Ground Forces.The settlement, where the training center located, was previously attacked by Russia several times. 

On May 17, 2022, as  a result of Russia’s massive rocket attack, 87 people were killed in the village.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK