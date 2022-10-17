Explosions reported in Kyiv
October 10, 2022 8:31 am
Four explosions were heard around the city center early in the morning on Oct. 10. Smoke was reported to be seen rising from one spot in the city center.
Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed on Telegram that there had been multiple explosions and that emergency services were on site. Klitschko said further details would follow.
