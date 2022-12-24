Foreign Ministry: 3 more parcels with animal parts sent to Ukrainian diplomats in Spain

Spanish police seized three envelopes on Dec. 5 allegedly containing animal eyes, which were addressed to Ukraine’s embassy in Madrid, the Consulate General in Barcelona, and the Consulate in Malaga, Foreign Ministry’s spokesman Oleh Nikolenko reported.

In total, 21 attacks on Ukrainian diplomatic missions in 12 countries have been recorded, according to Nikolenko.

“We will continue to work effectively to protect Ukraine from the enemy and for our victory,” the spokesman added.

The blood-stained packages with animal eyes inside them were previously delivered to Ukrainian embassies in Spain, Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Italy, and Austria, the consulates general in Naples and Krakow, and the consulate in Brno.

The series of threats began with an explosive device, which had arrived at the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid on Nov. 30. One of the employees received minor injuries while inspecting the bomb.

Similar parcels were sent to the U.S. embassy in Madrid, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, and Defense Minister Margarita Robles.

Similar packages were also delivered to the Torrejon de Ardoz air base in Madrid, which provides intelligence information to Ukraine’s Armed Forces, and the headquarters of Spanish weapons manufacturer Instalaza, which produces rocket launchers supplied to Ukraine.

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov blamed Russia for the letter bomb attacks in Spain.