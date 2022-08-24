Forbes Ukraine: Ukraine destroyed Russian military equipment worth $16.6 billion since Feb. 24.
August 24, 2022 4:40 pm
According to Forbes estimations, since Russia launched full-scale , the Russians lost 12,142 pieces of equipment worth $16.56 billion, excluding missiles. The most significant loss of the Russian army was the sinking of the Moskva missile cruiser on April 14, worth $750 million.
