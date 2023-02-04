First Leopard tank leaves Canada on its way to Ukraine.

Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand on Feb. 4 shared photos of the first Leopard 2 main battle tank being loaded on a plane to bring it to Ukraine.

“Canada stands with the people of Ukraine – and we’ll continue to provide Ukraine’s Armed Forces with the equipment that they need to win,” Anand said on Twitter. “Canada’s support for Ukraine is unwavering."

On Jan. 26, Annad announced that Canada would send four Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

This statement came a day after Germany confirmed it would send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine after months of delay and allow other countries to send their Leopards to Kyiv.

The Leopard 2 main battle tank is considered to be one of the world’s best.



