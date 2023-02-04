Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, February 4, 2023

First Leopard tank leaves Canada on its way to Ukraine.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 4, 2023 10:09 pm
Share

Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand on Feb. 4 shared photos of the first Leopard 2 main battle tank being loaded on a plane to bring it to Ukraine.

“Canada stands with the people of Ukraine – and we’ll continue to provide Ukraine’s Armed Forces with the equipment that they need to win,” Anand said on Twitter. “Canada’s support for Ukraine is unwavering."

On Jan. 26, Annad announced that Canada would send four Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. 

This statement came a day after Germany confirmed it would send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine after months of delay and allow other countries to send their Leopards to Kyiv.

The Leopard 2 main battle tank is considered to be one of the world’s best.  


The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK