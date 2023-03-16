Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Finland to transfer three Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 23, 2023 1:36 pm
Share

Finland will send three Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and train soldiers how to use and maintain them, the Finnish Defense Ministry confirmed on Feb. 23.

This announcement comes on the eve of the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The three tanks are part of Finland's latest defense aid package to Ukraine, totaling 160 million euros. Finland has provided over 750 million euros in aid since the start of the invasion.

"Ukraine continues to need support in its defence. We will send more defence materiel and participate in the Leopard cooperation together with our partners," said Finnish Defence Minister Mikko Savola.  

Finland joins a growing coaltion of European nations, including Germany, Spain, and Norway, that have pledged tanks to Ukraine.




The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK