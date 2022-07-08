Finland to fortify barriers at border with Russia
July 8, 2022
On July 7, Finland’s parliament voted in favor of legislation permitting barriers along its border with Russia and its closure from asylum seekers in case of exceptional circumstances. Amid fears that Russia could retaliate over Finland’s plans to join NATO, the law is intended to “improve the operational capacity of the border guard in responding to hybrid threats,” according to a Finish interior ministry source quoted by Reuters.