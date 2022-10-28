Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Finance minister: Ukraine needs $38 billion a year for post-war reconstruction

October 28, 2022 2:27 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Ukrainian government can the funds necessary for Ukraine's reconstruction from the state budget, but it has to look for other sources too, Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko told Suspilne. According to him, the country could use Russia's money arrested on Ukrainian territory for future repair works.

"We are currently looking for resources for critical recovery... We are talking about roughly $38 billion a year," said Marchenko.

In his evening address on Oct. 27, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia had launched over 4,500 missile strikes on Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion in February.

The damage caused by Russian attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure has reached $127 billion, according to the Kyiv School of Economics.

