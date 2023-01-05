Explosions reported in Russian-occupied Melitopol on Jan 4
January 5, 2023 1:23 am
The Russian-installed authorities reported late on Jan. 4 that explosions were heard in the city of Melitopol in Ukraine's southeast and its suburbs. Vladimir Rogov, a Russia-appointed member of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast administration, said that air defense had been activated. He did not provide any details.
