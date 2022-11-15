Support us
Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Media: Explosions kill 2 people in Poland amid Russian attacks on Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 15, 2022 9:37 pm
Two people were killed during an explosion in Przewodow, Poland, on Nov. 15 near the Ukrainian border. AP reported, citing an unnamed senior U.S. intelligence official, that some of the missiles launched at Ukraine by Russia crossed into Poland. U.S. Defense Department spokesperson Patrick Ryder said the U.S. is “aware of the press reports alleging that two Russian missiles have struck a location inside Poland near the Ukraine border,” although it does not yet have information to corroborate the reports, CNN reported. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has called an urgent meeting of the Committee of the Council of Ministers for National Security and Defense Affairs.

