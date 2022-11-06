Explosion reported at oil terminal in Russia's Belgorod region

The Governor of Russia's Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said the oil terminal in the Russian village of Golovchino was under fire. Part of it is on fire, Gladkov reported on Telegram on Nov. 6. No casualties have been reported so far.

Gladkov said the threat level is currently at yellow (elevated) in the region until Nov. 21, indicating a significant risk of "terrorist attacks."

The Belgorod region borders Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast, which Ukrainian troops mostly liberated from Russian invaders in early September.