Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSunday, November 6, 2022

Explosion reported at oil terminal in Russia's Belgorod region

November 6, 2022 1:54 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The Governor of Russia's Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said the oil terminal in the Russian village of Golovchino was under fire. Part of it is on fire, Gladkov reported on Telegram on Nov. 6. No casualties have been reported so far.

Gladkov said the threat level is currently at yellow (elevated) in the region until Nov. 21, indicating a significant risk of "terrorist attacks."

The Belgorod region borders Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast, which Ukrainian troops mostly liberated from Russian invaders in early September.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok