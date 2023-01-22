Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Sunday, January 22, 2023

Ex-British PM Johnson visits Kyiv suburbs, meets with Zelensky

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 22, 2023 3:24 pm
Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson made an unannounced visit to two war-torn cities outside of Kyiv, Bucha and Borodianka, on Jan. 21.

After that, Johnson met with President Volodymyr Zelensky in central Kyiv, according to the president's office.

Johnson, who has gained popularity among Ukrainians for his strong support for their country during his time as British prime minister, resigned in Septemer under heavy pressure from his own party. 

Yet Johnson remains popular in Ukraine. Recently, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko awarded Johnson a medal and title of the "honorary Kyiv citizen" at the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos. 

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

