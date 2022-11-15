Support us
Tuesday, November 15, 2022

European Council President expresses condolences amid explosions in Poland

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 16, 2022 12:01 am
European Council President Charles Michel said he is “shocked by the news of a missile or other ammunition having killed people on Polish territory.” Michel said he is “in contact with Polish authorities, members of the European Council and other allies.” Two people were killed due to explosions in Przewodow, Poland, on Nov. 15.

