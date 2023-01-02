Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
European Commission President: Ukraine to start receiving 18 billion euros aid package

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 2, 2023 5:07 pm
The EU would begin disbursing the 18 billion euros support package for Ukraine in monthly tranches, European Commission Head Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter after her first diplomatic phone call in 2023 with President Volodymyr Zelensky. 

Ukraine will start receiving the funds already in January, according to Zelensky

Zelensky wrote in his post on Telegram that Ukraine is also waiting for the first batch of energy-saving lamps, school buses, generators, and modular houses from the EU. 

European Commission president added that she hopes to meet with Zelensky in Kyiv “soon.” The European Council agreed on allocating 18 billion euros of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine on Dec. 15. 

Previously, Poland refused to back the EU package because it included a separate minimum corporate tax plan, which the country had concerns about. Eventually, Poland removed its objections, and the package was approved. 

On Dec. 15, the EU ambassadors also approved the ninth sanctions package against Russia.

