Saturday, December 24, 2022

EU ministers agree on gas price cap

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 19, 2022 7:20 pm
Energy ministers of the European Union member states on Dec. 19 have reached a consensus on a cap for natural gas prices, according to the spokesperson for the Czech Republic's EU presidency, Dmitrij Černikov. 

He didn't disclose the details of the agreement. 

However, Reuters reported, citing an official document, that the new policy states that a cap on gas prices will be implemented at 180 euros per megawatt hour. 

Poland also confirmed the cap.

"We welcome the agreement of EU ministers on a gas price cap of €180/MWh and which includes a cap on all European hubs," Permanent Representation of Poland to the EU said

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala described the deal as "very important," saying it aims "to secure affordable energies for European households and businesses."

A cap on gas prices will be implemented on Feb. 15, according to a document seen by Reuters. Initially, this cap will not be applied to over-the-counter trades.

