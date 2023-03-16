Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
EU launches Ukraine’s digital transformation support project worth 17.4 million euros

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 21, 2023 12:51 am
The European Union is allocating 17.4 million euros (($18.5 million) to Ukraine’s digital transformation. The project titled "Digital Transformation for Ukraine," will support the development of digital services and infrastructure, as well as day-to-day governance. It also aims to develop an e-governance system to help respond more effectively to the challenges posed by war.

The Estonian e-Governance Academy leads the implementation. 

"Ukraine shows one of the most dynamic digital transformation processes worldwide - and this despite Russia's full-scale war," Ambassador Matti Maasikas, Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine, said. "Our duty is to help Ukraine ensure the continuous development of its digital services. They are essential during the war and will remain so during reconstruction." 

The project will promote the sustainable development of public services, including services in the Diia application (state mobile application launched to achieve President Volodymyr Zelensky's promise to digitize government services), improve data exchange between registries and public institutions, bring Ukrainian e-identification infrastructure closer to EU standards, and develop an e-governance system for transparent processing of criminal cases. 

