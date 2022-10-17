Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
EU Council adopts additional €5 billion assistance for Ukraine

September 20, 2022 12:49 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Council will provide macro-financial assistance "as a matter of urgency." EU Council said on Sept. 20 that this 5 billion euro assistance package would be delivered to Ukraine through long-term loans "to support Ukraine at this critical juncture."

It's part of the second stage of the EU's planned macro-financial assistance to Ukraine for up to €9 billion, agreed by all parties in May.

In an interview with the Kyiv Independent, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that European institutions and EU members have provided over 19 billion euros to Ukraine since February.

On the day of her visit to Kyiv on Sept. 15, an additional 500 million euros from the EU went to Ukraine, while the European Parliament agreed to launch the 5 billion euro support package.

