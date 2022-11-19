Support us
Saturday, November 19, 2022

Estonia to provide Ukraine with 27 buses, 13 electric generators

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 19, 2022 9:32 pm
Estonia is sending buses to help Ukraine "restore its transport services," as well as electric generators to "help schools and children's institutions operating in Ukraine's shelters," the Estonian ERR media outlet reported on Nov. 19. 

Estonia also plans to send two ambulances to Ukraine, ERR reported. 

In October, Estonia approved a new military aid package for Ukraine that includes winter gear, equipment, and ammunition.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
