Estonia to provide Ukraine with 27 buses, 13 electric generators
November 19, 2022 9:32 pm
Estonia is sending buses to help Ukraine "restore its transport services," as well as electric generators to "help schools and children's institutions operating in Ukraine's shelters," the Estonian ERR media outlet reported on Nov. 19.
Estonia also plans to send two ambulances to Ukraine, ERR reported.
In October, Estonia approved a new military aid package for Ukraine that includes winter gear, equipment, and ammunition.
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.