Erdogan calls Russia's retreat from Kherson 'positive decision'
November 10, 2022 1:29 pm
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Russia’s announced withdrawal from Kherson was "a positive... important decision," according to news outlet TRT Haber.
Erdogan said he would continue to maintain telephone diplomacy with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Turkey's "mediation work continues uninterruptedly," Erdogan said, adding that he can't predict when the war will be over.
On Nov. 9, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered the withdrawal of troops from the west bank of the Dnipro River, where Kherson seats.
Ukraine has not yet confirmed Russia's retreat.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.