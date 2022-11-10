Erdogan calls Russia's retreat from Kherson 'positive decision'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Russia’s announced withdrawal from Kherson was "a positive... important decision," according to news outlet TRT Haber.

Erdogan said he would continue to maintain telephone diplomacy with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Turkey's "mediation work continues uninterruptedly," Erdogan said, adding that he can't predict when the war will be over.

On Nov. 9, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered the withdrawal of troops from the west bank of the Dnipro River, where Kherson seats.

Ukraine has not yet confirmed Russia's retreat.

