Environmental watchdog estimates damage to land resources from Russia's war at over $12 billion.

Due to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, over 291 million square meters of land in the country have been polluted, and over 8 billion square meters have been littered, Ukraine's State Environmental Inspectorate reported on Dec. 5.

"The destruction of Ukrainian lands is a crime against Ukraine's environment and a global problem that carries the risk of a food crisis and makes it impossible to guarantee food security for mankind in the future," the statement reads.