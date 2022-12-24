Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Environmental watchdog estimates damage to land resources from Russia's war at over $12 billion.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 5, 2022 11:54 pm
Due to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, over 291 million square meters of land in the country have been polluted, and over 8 billion square meters have been littered, Ukraine's State Environmental Inspectorate reported on Dec. 5. 

"The destruction of Ukrainian lands is a crime against Ukraine's environment and a global problem that carries the risk of a food crisis and makes it impossible to guarantee food security for mankind in the future," the statement reads.

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

