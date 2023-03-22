Energy restrictions anticipated in 2 oblasts

Energy restrictions are anticipated in Kyiv and Zhytomyr oblasts due to continued network infrastructure repairs, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko reported on March 22.

Additionally, Halushchenko said that electricity was restored to about 3,500 residents in Donetsk Oblast and about 2,000 in Kharkiv Oblast over the past 24 hours.

According to the minister, Ukraine's energy grid has the capacity to supply electricity to residents throughout the country.

Following Russia's 15th mass missile strike on the early morning of March 9, state electricity grid operator Ukrenergo warned that full repairs of energy facilities in Zhytomyr Oblast could take up to two weeks.

Ukrenergo also reported on possible energy restrictions in Kyiv and Zhytomyr oblasts on March 20.

Since October, Russia has been carrying out missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, causing significant damage and numerous casualties.

In his nightly address on March 1, President Volodymyr Zelensky praised Ukrainians for holding out through the difficult winter but warned that the threat to Ukraine's energy infrastructure still remains.