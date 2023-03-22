Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Energy restrictions anticipated in 2 oblasts

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 22, 2023 12:28 pm
Energy restrictions are anticipated in Kyiv and Zhytomyr oblasts due to continued network infrastructure repairs, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko reported on March 22.

Additionally, Halushchenko said that electricity was restored to about 3,500 residents in Donetsk Oblast and about 2,000 in Kharkiv Oblast over the past 24 hours.

According to the minister, Ukraine's energy grid has the capacity to supply electricity to residents throughout the country.

Following Russia's 15th mass missile strike on the early morning of March 9, state electricity grid operator Ukrenergo warned that full repairs of energy facilities in Zhytomyr Oblast could take up to two weeks. 

Ukrenergo also reported on possible energy restrictions in Kyiv and Zhytomyr oblasts on March 20. 

Since October, Russia has been carrying out missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, causing significant damage and numerous casualties.

In his nightly address on March 1, President Volodymyr Zelensky praised Ukrainians for holding out through the difficult winter but warned that the threat to Ukraine's energy infrastructure still remains. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

